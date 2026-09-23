Death toll from Typhoon Dujuan in eastern Japan climbs to 9

The death toll from Typhoon Dujuan, which struck eastern Japan earlier this week, rose to nine Wednesday, local media reported.

Authorities discovered the body of a woman in Kanagawa prefecture and a man from a submerged vehicle in Chiba prefecture, east of Tokyo, said Kyodo News Agency, citing local authorities.

The search continues for four people who are still missing.

Among the nine victims, six died in Chiba and three in Kanagawa prefecture.

The typhoon wreaked havoc particularly in Chiba after the area had also been hit by heavy rain and floods in August and early September.



