Malaysia’s MIHAS 2026 halal showcase kicks off in Kuala Lumpur

The 22nd Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS 2026) kicked off in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

The event brought together companies, buyers and industry representatives from around the world under the theme "Shaping Trust, Driving Resilience."

The four-day event, hosted by Malaysia's Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry and organized by the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), is being held at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Center through Saturday.

Around 50,000 visitors from 45 countries are expected to attend the showcase, with 1,700 companies participating across some 2,000 booths.

Organizers are targeting 5 billion Malaysian ringgit ($1.23 billion) in total sales through the exhibition and its business-matching program.

- What is halal standard?

In Islamic practice, halal refers to what is permissible under Islamic law. In trade, the term covers not only food and beverages but also how products are sourced, produced, handled and transported, as well as a growing range of services.

Speaking to reporters at the event, MATRADE Chairman Reezal Merican Naina Merican highlighted the expanding scope of the global halal industry, saying it now extends beyond individual products to cover entire supply chains.

He said halal standards encompass ingredients, packaging, logistics and transportation, with preventing cross-contamination throughout the supply chain an important part of maintaining halal compliance.

Reezal pointed to the adoption of halal practices even in countries without large Muslim populations as an indication of the industry's international reach, citing New Zealand's livestock and meat industry as an example.

"The halal industry is really expanding exponentially," he said.

- Türkiye's role

Türkiye has "enormous opportunity" in global halal industry, he said.

Responding to a question from an Anadolu correspondent about Türkiye's role in expanding the global halal market, Reezal highlighted the country's geopolitical position, international influence, industrial capacity and technological advancement.

"Türkiye is such a huge and large country, and then, of course, being politically part of NATO, you have an influence on both sides, the West and also the East," he said.

Referring to the conflict in Palestine, Reezal said Türkiye is "one of the major or main actors" on the issue.

"So I can see that Türkiye has got an enormous opportunity to play as one of the leading roles in the halal industry because of the capacity that they have and the goodwill that they enjoy in the eyes and hearts of the world population, especially the Muslim population," he said.

"And more importantly, they also have technological advancements," he added.

- 14 sectors under one roof

MIHAS 2026 covers 14 sectors across the halal economy, ranging from food and beverages to pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and personal care, modest fashion, halal logistics, Islamic finance, technology, services and Muslim-friendly tourism.

The event is also introducing an artificial intelligence-powered system designed to provide registered participants with personalized support for business discovery, networking, exhibition navigation and meeting management.

MIHAS' International Sourcing Programme, its flagship business-matching initiative, is expected to facilitate around 4,000 meetings between 450 international buyers, including 50 premium buyers, and approximately 600 Malaysian exporters.

The showcase also includes the Knowledge Hub, Women in Export pavilion, MIHAS Awards and Hosted Buyer Programme.

The Women in Export initiative has been expanded from a standalone forum into a dedicated pavilion with 80 exhibitors, including 60 Malaysian and 20 international participants.

MIHAS 2026 will also feature modest-fashion runway presentations and live culinary demonstrations, with 32 chefs taking part in the MIHAS Kitchen over the four days.

First launched in 2004, MIHAS has developed into an international platform connecting businesses across different segments of the halal economy.





