French activist files complaint alleging torture during 2025 Gaza flotilla

A Palestinian flag flies aboard a Global Sumud Flotilla boat as it arrives at Lido for a Pro-Palestinian event held alongside the 83rd Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy, September 7, 2026. (REUTERS File Photo)

French political scientist and activist Thomas Guenole said Wednesday that he had filed a complaint in France alleging torture by Israeli individuals whom he says detained and mistreated him during the 2025 Global Sumud Flotilla for Gaza.

"I filed a complaint today … for acts of torture against the Israeli individuals who kidnapped me and inflicted mistreatment on me during the 2025 flotilla for Gaza, including Minister Ben Gvir," Guenole said on US social media company X.

He said the complaint was filed with France's Central Office for the Fight Against Crimes Against Humanity.

Guenole thanked the French gendarmes who received his complaint for their "remarkable professionalism."

"I encourage all French veterans of the 2025 and 2026 flotillas to go and file complaints as well," he added.

Guenole participated in the Global Sumud Flotilla in 2025, which sought to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Israeli authorities detained activists aboard flotilla vessels in international waters in October 2025.