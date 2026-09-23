EU Council chief warns of 'de facto annexation' in West Bank jeopardizing 2-state solution

The European Council president warned Tuesday that developments in the occupied West Bank such as "de facto annexation" are endangering prospects for a two-state solution.

"In the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, the two-state solution is being jeopardized on a daily basis," Antonio Costa said during a high-level event on the two-state solution and comprehensive peace plan for Gaza on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly.

"We see the images and hear the testimonies of what is happening in the West Bank daily-settler violence, impunity, displacement of whole communities, and de facto annexation. These settlements are illegal under international law," he said, adding the urgent action is needed to preserve the two-state solution and the path toward peace.

Costa also called for renewed legitimacy for the Palestinian Authority through elections, saying the European Union strongly supports such elections and calls on Israel to facilitate them.

He said the international community, together with the Palestinian Authority, must provide the younger generation with "renewed hope for a different future."

"Action is required to preserve the two-state solution and the path to peace," Costa said.



