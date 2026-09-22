8 nations, including Türkiye, urge Israel to fulfill commitments under 1st phase of Gaza peace plan

Eight nations, including Türkiye, on Tueseday called on Israel to immediately fulfill its outstanding commitments under the first phase of the Gaza peace plan.

The United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Qatar, Egypt, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Jordan were also among those nations.

In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of the Muslim-majority nations expressed "deep concern over the continued humanitarian suffering in Gaza."

They called upon Israel "to immediately fulfill its outstanding commitments under the First Phase of the Comprehensive Plan, including by ensuring the immediate, safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance and Early Recovery supplies, and facilitating the rehabilitation of critical infrastructure."

They also stressed the need to preserve the ceasefire and end all violations.

The Gaza peace plan, officially the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, is a multilateral agreement between Israel and Hamas that aims to address the ongoing Gaza war.







