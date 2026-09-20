Zelenskyy says he and Trump agreed to meet in New York during UN General Assembly

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed during a Sunday phone call to meet during this week's UN General Assembly meetings in New York, according to the Ukrainian leader.

In a statement on Telegram, Zelenskyy said the meeting could bring significant changes to diplomatic efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict.

"We just spoke with President Trump. An important conversation, and many things were discussed. We have arranged a meeting in New York, and this meeting can change a lot," he said.

He thanked Trump for the recent visit to Kyiv by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, saying the discussions had covered substantive issues and that the US representatives had seen the situation in Ukraine firsthand.

"There are ideas on de-escalation steps and fundamental security issues-energy, food, and protection of people's lives," he said.

Zelenskyy also thanked Trump for signing legislation sponsored by the late US Sen. Lindsey Graham approving new sanctions on Russia.