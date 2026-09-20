TÜRKIYES INTELLIGENCE CHIEF, LIBYAS ACTING DEFENSE MINISTER MEET IN ISTANBUL

The head of Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT), Ibrahim Kalın, met in Istanbul with Abdussalam Zubi, the acting defense minister of Libya's Government of National Unity, security sources said Sunday.

The Saturday meeting took place at a time when negotiations aimed at unifying Libya's military and political institutions have gained momentum.

The two senior officials discussed developments in Libya and the wider region, steps to maintain Libya-Türkiye cooperation, as well as ongoing efforts to achieve political and military unity in Libya and preserve stability.

Zubi hailed Türkiye for its efforts aimed at achieving unity in Libya.

Kalın, for his part, underlined Türkiye's determination to continue its contributions and support for Libya's security and stability.

On Sept. 10, Kalın had also met in the Turkish capital Ankara with Aguila Saleh, the speaker of Libya's House of Representatives, and Mohammed Takala, head of the High Council of State.