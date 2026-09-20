Turkish President Erdoğan arrives in US to attend UN General Assembly

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday arrived in New York to attend the 81st session of the high-level week of the UN General Assembly.

Erdoğan was welcomed at John F. Kennedy International Airport by Türkiye's Ambassador to the UN Ahmet Yildiz, Ambassador to Washington Sedat Onal, Consul General in New York Muhittin Ahmet Yazal, and other officials.

Erdoğan is expected to deliver his annual UN speech on Tuesday, the opening day of the high-level week, where world leaders use the UN podium to address the world.

His address will mark his 16th appearance before the General Assembly.

The main focus of his speech is expected to be Israel's actions in Gaza, the need to recognize Palestine as a state, and potential international measures against Israel.

Erdoğan will likely draw attention to the humanitarian plight in Gaza and call on UN member states to take a stand against Israel's continued attacks on the Palestinian people as well as countries in the region.

During the week, he is also scheduled to hold meetings with numerous heads of state and government as well as deliver remarks at the UN secretary-general's Climate Summit on Wednesday.

Türkiye in November is set to host the UN's annual Climate Change Summit, known as COP31, in the Mediterranean city of Antalya.

Erdoğan's journey to New York started at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport aboard the presidential aircraft. He was accompanied by first lady Emine Erdoğan and senior officials, including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Justice Minister Akın Gürlek, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalın, and Communications Director Burhanettin Duran.