Ukraine says 4 killed, 21 injured in overnight strikes by Russia

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed four people and injured 21 others overnight, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

In a statement on US social media platform X, the ministry urged stronger international pressure on Moscow to end the war and move toward peace.

According to the ministry, a Russian guided bomb struck a nine-story residential building in the Sumy region, killing two people and injuring eight, including two children. Four people were rescued from the rubble.

In the city of Balakliia in Kharkiv region, a Russian drone strike killed an elderly couple after their private house was destroyed.

In Odesa, a Russian strike hit an 11-story administrative building, injuring 10 people, including two rescuers. Russia struck again while emergency crews were working at the site, the ministry claimed.

In Ukraine's eastern city of Sloviansk, a Russian airstrike injured three people, the statement said, adding that a residential building in Kramatorsk district also caught fire, and rescuers saved two people from the flames.

Russia also struck a hospital in Pavlohrad and civilian infrastructure in Kyiv region, according to the statement.

Separately, Ukraine's Air Force said Russia launched two missiles and 174 drones overnight, with 141 targets being neutralized.

"The primary targets of the strike were the Odesa and Kyiv regions," it said on Telegram.

Meanwhile, Russia's Defense Ministry said on Telegram its forces intercepted and destroyed 344 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory and the Black Sea.

The ministry said Russian forces carried out drone strikes on Ukrainian logistics centers, ports, vessels serving Ukrainian forces and transport infrastructure.

In the Kyiv region, it said Russian forces struck the Kopylov logistics park, a customs and logistics center in Kopylov, about 41 kilometers (25 miles) west of Kyiv, which it claimed was used to store and distribute military cargo arriving from European countries.

In the Odesa region, the ministry said Russian forces struck a pontoon crossing over the Dniester River that it claimed was used to transport military cargo from Romania and the port of Izmail, as well as a dry-cargo vessel at the port of Chornomorsk.

It also claimed two dry-cargo vessels were struck at sea while transporting cargo intended to supply Ukrainian forces to the port of Odesa.

Independent verification of the claims remains difficult due to the ongoing war.





