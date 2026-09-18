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UN appoints Trump nominee Lindberg to head World Food Programme

The U.N. World Food Programme, the world's largest humanitarian organization, announced Friday that it has appointed U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee, Luke Lindberg, as its next executive director.

Reuters WORLD
Published September 18,2026 09:09 PM
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UN APPOINTS TRUMP NOMINEE LINDBERG TO HEAD WORLD FOOD PROGRAMME

The UN's World Food Programme, the world's biggest humanitarian agency, on ⁠Friday named ⁠U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee, Luke Lindberg, as its next executive director, ⁠a statement said.

Lindberg, currently a senior U.S. agricultural official, was appointed by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Qu Dongyu, head of the UN's Food ⁠and Agriculture ⁠Organization, after consultation with the WFP board.

He succeeds Cindy McCain, who stepped down for health reasons from the Rome-based agency and was ⁠succeeded on an interim basis by her deputy, Carl Skau.

The WFP said some 266 million people were facing acute ⁠food insecurity ‌worldwide because ‌of conflict, extreme ⁠weather and economic ‌hardship, and that it provided assistance ⁠to more ⁠than 100 million people in ⁠83 countries.