UN appoints Trump nominee Lindberg to head World Food Programme

The UN's World Food Programme, the world's biggest humanitarian agency, on ⁠Friday named ⁠U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee, Luke Lindberg, as its next executive director, ⁠a statement said.

Lindberg, currently a senior U.S. agricultural official, was appointed by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Qu Dongyu, head of the UN's Food ⁠and Agriculture ⁠Organization, after consultation with the WFP board.

He succeeds Cindy McCain, who stepped down for health reasons from the Rome-based agency and was ⁠succeeded on an interim basis by her deputy, Carl Skau.

The WFP said some 266 million people were facing acute ⁠food insecurity ‌worldwide because ‌of conflict, extreme ⁠weather and economic ‌hardship, and that it provided assistance ⁠to more ⁠than 100 million people in ⁠83 countries.







