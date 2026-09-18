Ukrainian capital Kyiv under missile attack - mayor

Ukraine's capital Kyiv came under attack from Russian missiles on Friday, but ⁠there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko, writing on the messaging app Telegram, said air defence units were in action against Russian missiles. Reuters witnesses heard ⁠explosions ⁠in the capital.

Military authorities lifted the air alert after about 40 minutes.

In the southern port of Odesa, regional Governor Oleh Kiper said Russian forces launched ⁠two strikes on the city centre, the second while emergency crews were already at the scene.

Kiper said 10 people had been wounded ⁠and ‌an ‌administrative building and vehicles damaged. ⁠Photos posted ‌on Telegram showed emergency crews tackling a blaze ⁠in a multi-storey ⁠building.







