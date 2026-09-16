Russian general Anton Grunis killed in Ukraine

A Russian military chief was killed in Ukraine, Russia's paramilitary Akhmat special forces said Wednesday.

Maj. Gen. Anton Grunis, commander of the 4th Motor Rifle Brigade of the Southern Group of Forces, was killed in the Luhansk region, Akhmat commander Lt. Gen. Apti Alaudinov said on Russian social media platform Max.

Alaudinov, who is also deputy head of the Russian Armed Forces' military-political directorate, described Grunis as "one of the generals he respected most."

Grunis was awarded the title of Hero of Russia on Aug. 28.

Under his command, Russian forces took part in the fighting for the city of Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region.

President Vladimir Putin also praised Grunis for his performance in combat.

Ukraine's military claimed responsibility for Grunis' killing

"General Grunis was liquidated on Sept. 12, 2026, in a night raid on the TOT of Donetsk region by the SBS Birds' punitive department," Robert Brovdi, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, said on US social media company Facebook.







