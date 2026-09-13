TRUMP REITERATES SUPPORT FOR UNITED IRELAND, SAYS WONT TALK ABOUT SCOTLAND YET

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday reiterated his support ⁠for Northern Ireland ⁠breaking from the United Kingdom to unify with the Republic ⁠of Ireland, but said he would not talk about Scotland becoming independent "yet".

"You have Northern Ireland and you have Ireland and it ⁠would seem ⁠to me that one of the naturals of all time is to put them together," Trump told reporters during ⁠a visit to the Irish Open golf tournament, doubling down on comments made in Dublin on Saturday.

"You asked ⁠about ‌Scotland. ‌That one I ⁠won't talk ‌about yet. I'll save that for ⁠another day," he ⁠added.







