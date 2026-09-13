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News World Trump reiterates support for united Ireland, says won't talk about Scotland 'yet'

Trump reiterates support for united Ireland, says won't talk about Scotland 'yet'

President Donald Trump reiterated his support on Sunday for Northern Ireland leaving the UK to form a united Ireland, though he declined to weigh in on Scottish independence "yet".

Reuters WORLD
Published September 13,2026 05:48 PM
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TRUMP REITERATES SUPPORT FOR UNITED IRELAND, SAYS WONT TALK ABOUT SCOTLAND YET

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday reiterated his support ⁠for Northern Ireland ⁠breaking from the United Kingdom to unify with the Republic ⁠of Ireland, but said he would not talk about Scotland becoming independent "yet".

"You have Northern Ireland and you have Ireland and it ⁠would seem ⁠to me that one of the naturals of all time is to put them together," Trump told reporters during ⁠a visit to the Irish Open golf tournament, doubling down on comments made in Dublin on Saturday.

"You asked ⁠about ‌Scotland. ‌That one I ⁠won't talk ‌about yet. I'll save that for ⁠another day," he ⁠added.