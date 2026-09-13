News World Three found dead in burning car near Israeli Arab town

Three found dead in burning car near Israeli Arab town

Three men were discovered dead inside a burning vehicle near an Arab town southeast of Haifa on Sunday, with Israeli police launching an investigation into what they suspect was a gangland killing.

Three men have been found dead in a burning car near an Arab town south-east of the Israeli port city of Haifa, police reported on Sunday.



Police said the incident was believed to have been the result of a crime.



The Israeli news website ynet reported that the bodies were found in the back seat after teenagers discovered the burning vehicle near the town of Baka al-Gharbiya.



The emergency services and a helicopter were deployed to the scene, the report said, citing police. No suspects have been arrested so far, it said.



Israel's right-wing religious government has repeatedly been accused of failing to take decisive action against violent crime within the country's Arab community, which makes up more than 20% of the total population of around 10 million.



According to media reports, around 200 people have been killed in violence within Israel's Arab community since the beginning of the year. Clashes between criminal gangs are common, as are deadly feuds between rival families.









