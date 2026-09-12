Israeli army stages new incursion near Beit Jinn in southern Syria

Israeli army forces advanced into the vicinity of Beit Jinn in the Damascus countryside in southern Syria on Saturday, marking another violation of the country's sovereignty.

Syria Alikhbaria television said 10 military vehicles, two tanks and a bulldozer raided agricultural land in the town.

It provided no further information about the operation or whether it involved gunfire, shelling or arrests.

The Israeli army has repeatedly targeted Beit Jinn and its surroundings in recent months.

In the latest attack on Friday, Israeli artillery shelled the outskirts of the town twice, with no casualties reported.

For months, southern Syria has witnessed recurring Israeli incursions and attacks, including raids, searches, arrests and the establishment of military checkpoints.

The violations intensified after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in December 2024, when Israel declared the collapse of the 1974 disengagement agreement and seized control of the Syrian buffer zone.