Trump says he would be OK with China building cars in US

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he would not ⁠oppose Chinese ⁠automakers buildings cars in the United States despite widespread ⁠opposition from U.S. lawmakers and car companies.

"If China wanted to come in and open a plant to build their cars here, ⁠I'd be ⁠okay with that," Trump said in an interview on the Fox News program "The Ingraham Angle."

"Japan does it, ⁠but they hire our people. The big thing is they hire our people," he said.

He added that ⁠he ‌does ‌not want ⁠Chinese automakers ‌to build cars in Mexico and ⁠ship them ⁠to the United ⁠States.









