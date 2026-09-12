Trump says he would be OK with China building cars in US

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he would not oppose Chinese automakers buildings cars in the United States despite widespread opposition from U.S. lawmakers and car companies.
"If China wanted to come in and open a plant to build their cars here, I'd be okay with that," Trump said in an interview on the Fox News program "The Ingraham Angle."
"Japan does it, but they hire our people. The big thing is they hire our people," he said.
He added that he does not want Chinese automakers to build cars in Mexico and ship them to the United States.