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News World Trump says he would be OK with China building cars in US

Trump says he would be OK with China building cars in US

President Donald Trump said in a Fox News interview Friday that he is open to Chinese automakers building vehicles inside the United States provided they employ American workers, while ruling out direct imports and cross-border shipments from plants in Mexico.

Reuters WORLD
Published September 12,2026 10:10 AM
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TRUMP SAYS HE WOULD BE OK WITH CHINA BUILDING CARS IN US

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he would not ⁠oppose Chinese ⁠automakers buildings cars in the United States despite widespread ⁠opposition from U.S. lawmakers and car companies.

"If China wanted to come in and open a plant to build their cars here, ⁠I'd be ⁠okay with that," Trump said in an interview on the Fox News program "The Ingraham Angle."

"Japan does it, ⁠but they hire our people. The big thing is they hire our people," he said.

He added that ⁠he ‌does ‌not want ⁠Chinese automakers ‌to build cars in Mexico and ⁠ship them ⁠to the United ⁠States.