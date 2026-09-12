Bahrain rejects participation in proposed Hormuz ministerial meeting with Iran

Bahrain said Saturday it will not participate in a proposed ministerial meeting on the situation in the Strait of Hormuz or any multilateral meeting involving Iran before diplomatic relations between Manama and Tehran are restored.

"In light of what has been circulated by media outlets and social media platforms regarding a proposed ministerial meeting on the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, the Foreign Ministry clarifies that the Kingdom of Bahrain will not participate in it and will not be party to any collective meeting involving Iran before diplomatic relations between the two countries are restored," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"This position was previously communicated to our brothers in the Sultanate of Oman through official channels and does not diminish the kingdom's appreciation for their sincere efforts or its commitment to dialogue as a means of resolving disputes," it added.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said early Saturday that foreign ministers from Arab states would meet in Muscat on Monday to sign an agreement establishing a joint Iran-Oman shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz.



