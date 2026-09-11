Zelenskyy warns Russia of retaliation if it targets Ukraine’s energy system this winter

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday warned Russia would face retaliation if it targets Ukraine's energy system this winter.

"Russia knows that if they strike-and they are preparing to strike our energy system this winter-Russia will receive the same in return," Zelenskyy wrote on US social media platform X. "If they cause blackouts for us, we will try to respond in fitting fashion."

Zelenskyy said negotiations remain Ukraine's preferred path to ending the war.

He called for progress toward a possible trilateral meeting involving Ukraine, Russia and the United States, establishing an energy truce, the unblocking of the Black Sea, and continued exchanges of prisoners and civilians, including children held in Russia.

Zelenskyy warned that prolonging the war poses challenges to Russia and the global economy, particularly for food and energy security, and said disruptions to Black Sea grain exports could worsen shortages in vulnerable countries.

"This will be like Hormuz, only agricultural. And that is a serious problem. It shouldn't be up to Ukraine alone to solve this. Because it is a challenge for many," he said.

Zelenskyy also called for Congress to pass sanctions legislation backed by late Sen. Lindsey Graham and urged stronger action by the administration of US President Donald Trump.

"Sanctions need to be imposed now," he said. "This is a tool the United States has to deprive Russia of its ability to finance the war against Ukraine every day."

"And honestly, sometimes I don't understand why decisions can't be made quickly," he said.