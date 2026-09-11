Turkish, Saudi FMs discuss latest developments in region over phone

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Friday discussed the latest developments in the region and the recent attacks targeting Saudi Arabia in a phone call, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

Saudi Arabia's Energy Ministry Friday said that it shut down its East-West Pipeline after it was hit by multiple attacks in the Riyadh and Madinah regions a day earlier, leaving a number of people injured.

The ministry said the pipeline was shut down "as a precautionary measure" following the attacks.

A number of people were injured and received medical care, the ministry said, without specifying the number of casualties or their condition.

A key oil pipeline system in Saudi Arabia was struck by projectiles Thursday, triggering fires at pumping stations, CNN reported Friday, citing two US officials familiar with the matter.

The East-West pipeline carries crude from Saudi Arabia's eastern oil-producing region to the Red Sea port of Yanbu, allowing exports to bypass the Strait of Hormuz.