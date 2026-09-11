News World UN special rapporteur identifies inequalities in Germany

UN special rapporteur identifies inequalities in Germany

A United Nations report by Special Rapporteur Surya Deva has urged the German government to overhaul policies addressing socioeconomic inequality, warning that women, refugees, immigrants, and people with disabilities face deep systemic disadvantages despite the country's extensive welfare state.

A UN report has identified inequalities in Germany and is calling on the German government to do more to tackle them.



In his report, UN Special Rapporteur Surya Deva denounces socio-economic inequalities - particularly with regard to people with disabilities, immigrants, refugees and women. Deva is due to present these findings to the UN Human Rights Council.



"Economic inequality is a major problem in Germany," writes Deva. "Since 2010, income and wealth inequality have increased, contributing to social insecurity, particularly among the lower middle class." In Germany, this particularly affects women, children, immigrants, East Germans, residents of the Ruhr region and people with disabilities.



The author calls for more funding for affordable childcare, women's refuges and the modernization of outdated infrastructure. He proposes, among others, taxing the wealthy more heavily via inheritance tax. The report expressly praises the government's €500 billion ($580 billion) special fund for infrastructure and climate neutrality.



Women in Germany earn on average 16% less than men, Deva notes. This gender pay gap is not only too wide, but, above all, wider than in almost all other Western industrialized nations.



"The Special Rapporteur is concerned about the country supporting the dilution of mandatory human rights due diligence regulations at the national and European Union levels due to intense business lobbying," he added.



The report also analyses German development aid. Germany often provides exemplary assistance during crises abroad - yet the federal government is currently cutting funding.









