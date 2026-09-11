Turkish combat drone Akinci hits target with supersonic ballistic missile

Türkiye's indigenously developed Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) Akinci successfully hit a target over 250 kilometers (155 miles) away using the UAV-300 supersonic ballistic missile.

The UCAV took off from the Corlu Flight Training and Test Center in Türkiye's Marmara province Tekirdağ and transited to the test area over the Black Sea.

In the test conducted off the coast of Black Sea province Sinop, a maritime target was struck with a direct hit by the UAV-300 munition fired from Akinci.

Following the successful completion of the firing test on Friday, the UCAV returned to Corlu along its planned route.

Developed by Turkish missile producer Roketsan, the UAV-300 elevates Akinci's long-range and high-impact strike capacity after the previous integration of the UAV-122 and UAV-230 supersonic missiles.

Akinci was designed, developed and produced by Turkish defense firm Baykar.

The UCAV has successfully integrated a diverse range of indigenous munitions including MAM-L, MAM-T, TOLUN, TEBER-81, Cakir Cruise Missile, and Eren High-Speed Multi-Purpose Loitering Munition.

Financing all of its projects through its own resources, developer Baykar remained the world's largest exporter in the unmanned aerial vehicle segment in 2025.

Baykar set a new record with an export volume of $2.2 billion in 2025.

Generating 90% of its revenue from exports in recent years, Baykar has signed export agreements with 39 countries, including 36 for Bayraktar TB2 and 16 for Akinci.