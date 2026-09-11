Greece reports record 324 West Nile virus cases, death toll rises to 30

Greece has recorded 324 domestically acquired cases of West Nile virus this year, the highest annual figure on record, local media reported Thursday.

The number surpassed the previous record of 317 cases registered in 2018, according to the daily Kathimerini, citing data from the National Public Health Organization.

Health authorities recorded 34 new infections and six additional deaths over the past week, bringing the death toll from the virus to 30.

Of the total cases, 217 patients developed complications affecting the central nervous system. Sixty-eight people remain hospitalized, including 32 receiving treatment in intensive care units.

The Attica region, which includes the capital Athens, accounted for 56.8% of reported exposures.

Health experts believe the actual number of infections is considerably higher, as fewer than 1% of people infected with the virus develop severe symptoms.

Despite widespread mosquito activity across Europe, Greek authorities believe the outbreak has already passed its peak.

West Nile virus is transmitted primarily through the bites of infected mosquitoes, with people over the age of 50 and those with weakened immune systems facing a greater risk of severe illness.





