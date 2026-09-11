News World Saudi Arabia shuts down vital East-West pipeline after attacks

Saudi Arabia shuts down vital East-West pipeline after attacks

Saudi Arabia temporarily shut down its 7-million-barrel-per-day East-West Pipeline as a precautionary measure after multiple strikes in the Riyadh and Madinah regions on Thursday left several people injured, the Energy Ministry announced via state media on Friday.

Saudi Arabia has shut down its East-West Pipeline as a precaution after reporting attacks on the strategically important line, the state news agency SPA reported on Friday, citing a source in the Energy Ministry.



The pipeline is capable of transporting oil from the Gulf to the Red Sea, bypassing the effectively blockaded Strait of Hormuz.



Several people were injured in the attack on Thursday, SPA said. The necessary measures have been taken to secure the pipeline, it added.



No details were initially given on possible damage or on who carried out the attack.



CNN reported, citing US government officials, that pumping stations located alongside the pipeline were struck by drones launched from Iraq.



Satellite images appear to show that fires may have broken out, CNN said. It is unclear whether the pipeline has been damaged.



The US military's Central Command (CENTCOM) declined to comment on the report.



The pipeline, which measures more than 1,200 kilometres, was reportedly attacked in late July by Iranian-aligned groups operating from Iraq.



It has taken on even greater importance since the start of the US-Israeli war with Iran.



Riyadh has been using the pipeline to reroute oil that would otherwise have been destined for tankers.



With a production rate of around 10 million barrels a day, Saudi Arabia is the world's second-largest oil producer after the US.









