Italy asks EU to activate flexibility clause for energy, defense investments

Italy has sent the European Commission a letter to initiate the procedure to activate the national flexibility clause (NEC) for investments in the energy and defense sectors.

Government sources confirmed the move following a report by Italian daily La Repubblica.

Economy and Finance Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti briefed the Council of Ministers on the letter on Thursday.

The European Commission confirmed it received the letter to initiate the procedure. EU executive spokesperson Balazs Ujvari confirmed the receipt of the letter to ANSA.





