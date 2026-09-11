US delivery of HIMARS systems to Lithuania delayed: Military chief

The delivery of US-made High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) to Lithuania has been delayed, the Baltic country's military chief said on Thursday.

"The HIMARS delivery has been pushed back. I can't say now by how much or for how long. That's entirely on the American side, probably related to their industry," Raimundas Vaiksnoras told public broadcaster LRT.

He said Lithuanian crews had already completed their training and live-fire exercises and were waiting for the systems to arrive.

Lithuania signed a $495 million contract with the US in late 2022 to acquire eight HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems. Vilnius signed an amendment in April to purchase a second battery for an additional $280 million.

The systems were earlier expected to arrive by the end of this year.

Vaiksnoras said agreements were in place allowing identical systems to be brought to Lithuania temporarily if deliveries were delayed.

"They could fill certain capability gaps," he said, adding that Lithuania had reached an agreement with the Michigan National Guard on the possible temporary deployment of such systems.

"They have the same systems and can come to our exercises," he added.

Addressing concerns over whether Lithuania's planned national division could achieve full operational capability by 2030, Vaiksnoras said the risks were being managed.

Defense Minister Robert Kaunas acknowledged that some infrastructure projects could face delays, but said there was no significant threat to meeting the 2030 target.





