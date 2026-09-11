IRANS ARAQCHI, PAKISTANS MUNIR DISCUSS HOUTHI ATTACKS ON SAUDI ARABIA

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and Pakistani army chief Asim Munir discussed finding ways to restore diplomatic efforts to de-escalate Tehran's conflict with the U.S. on all fronts, a Pakistani security official told Reuters on Friday.
The two spoke by phone on Thursday and the conversation was focused on the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, the possibility of getting back to talks, and Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, the official said.
The Pakistani military did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment.