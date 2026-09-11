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News World Iran's Araqchi, Pakistan's Munir discuss Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

Iran's Araqchi, Pakistan's Munir discuss Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and Pakistani army chief Asim Munir discussed by phone on Thursday ways to revive diplomatic initiatives and de-escalate Tehran's multi-front conflict with the U.S., while also addressing Houthi operations against Saudi Arabia.

Reuters WORLD
Published September 11,2026 01:00 PM
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IRANS ARAQCHI, PAKISTANS MUNIR DISCUSS HOUTHI ATTACKS ON SAUDI ARABIA

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and Pakistani army ⁠chief Asim ⁠Munir discussed finding ways to restore diplomatic efforts ⁠to de-escalate Tehran's conflict with the U.S. on all fronts, a Pakistani security official told Reuters on Friday.

The two ⁠spoke ⁠by phone on Thursday and the conversation was focused on the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, the ⁠possibility of getting back to talks, and Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, the official said.

The ⁠Pakistani ‌military ‌did not immediately ⁠respond ‌to a Reuters request for a ⁠comment.