IRANS ARAQCHI, PAKISTANS MUNIR DISCUSS HOUTHI ATTACKS ON SAUDI ARABIA

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and Pakistani army ⁠chief Asim ⁠Munir discussed finding ways to restore diplomatic efforts ⁠to de-escalate Tehran's conflict with the U.S. on all fronts, a Pakistani security official told Reuters on Friday.

The two ⁠spoke ⁠by phone on Thursday and the conversation was focused on the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, the ⁠possibility of getting back to talks, and Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, the official said.

The ⁠Pakistani ‌military ‌did not immediately ⁠respond ‌to a Reuters request for a ⁠comment.







