Zelensky: Canada has agreed a big air defense package for Ukraine

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney (R) listens to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as they meet in Calgary, Alberta, on September 10, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Canada will give Ukraine a "very important package of air defense" as well as support for ⁠the energy industry, President ⁠Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday ahead of a meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Canada, one of Ukraine's most ⁠vocal defenders, has committed more than C$25.5 billion in overall aid since Russia invaded in February 2022, including C$8.5 billion in military assistance.

Kyiv is running critically low on U.S.-made Patriot interceptors capable of stopping Russia's ballistic missiles at a time when Moscow is stepping up ⁠its ⁠attacks.

"This is a very important package of air defense. This is crucial," Zelensky told reporters. He did not give details about the package, or speak about what Canada would do to back the energy industry.

He and Carney are due ⁠to address the media at around 10:30 Mountain Time (1630 GMT).

In his own remarks to reporters, Carney promised Canada would offer Kyiv more aid to help it fend off Russian attacks as well as back its ⁠efforts ‌to ‌join NATO and the European ⁠Union.

On arrival in ‌Canada, Zelensky had said support for Ukraine's air defenses and winter ⁠preparation would be the main focus ⁠of his visit.























