US judge denies bail for Tate brothers facing UK extradition

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate arrive before U.S. President Donald Trump to attend UFC 327 at Kaseya Center, Miami, U.S., April 11, 2026. (REUTERS File Photo)

A US magistrate judge denied bail on Wednesday to Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate, ruling that the brothers must remain in custody at the Federal Detention Center in Miami while they await the start of extradition proceedings to the UK.

The brothers face serious charges in the UK, including multiple counts of rape, sexual assault and physical abuse.

Judge Lauren Louis emphasized that unlike domestic criminal cases, the burden in foreign extradition proceedings lies entirely with the defendant to prove they do not pose a flight risk.

"There is a well-established presumption against bond in extradition proceedings," she noted, finding that the Tates failed to meet the legal burden required to prove they are neither a flight risk nor a danger to the community.

FLIGHT RISK, SOCIAL MEDIA PERSONA



The court rejected claims that the brothers lack the resources to flee, noting that the record "reflects that they possess an exceptional capacity to flee the jurisdiction." The judge also observed that the brothers' own online activities actively undermined their legal defense.

"Respondents' public-facing personae, from which they derive income, are self-proclaimed law-evaders," said the judge, noting that the Tates previously boasted on social media about holding multiple passports and their ability to live "off the grid." Louis also cited evidence that the brothers had engaged in witness tampering, involving between seven and 12 counts of "influencing witness testimony on a continuing basis," while under supervision in Romania.

The Tates had argued that their incarceration in administrative segregation was punitive and damaging to their health. The judge dismissed those claims, saying their testimony on isolation and weight loss was "thoroughly impeached" by evidence showing they had access to radios, commissary and work assignments as orderlies.

DEFENSE LABELS PROCESS 'PUNISHMENT'



Joseph McBride, legal counsel for Tates, strongly criticized the ruling, asserting that his clients have spent 53 days in federal custody without a conviction or an extradition order. "The process is the punishment," McBride said on US social media company X, arguing that the UK is using its 60-day treaty window to build a case while the brothers endure the "severe restrictions of administrative segregation."

The British government has until Sept. 16 to submit its formal extradition materials. McBride said "every additional day belongs to the United Kingdom on paper and is taken from Andrew and Tristan in life," warning that "no later victory can give that time back."

The defense attorney highlighted that Romania has recently indicted the brothers, leaving them separated from their local counsel and "approximately 30 terabytes of information" essential for their defense. He noted that attempts to conduct legal videoconferencing from the Miami facility failed, noting: "You cannot defend a 30-terabyte criminal case across an ocean through a jailhouse connection that does not work."