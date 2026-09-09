US designates Ecuadorian gang Los Tiguerones as terror organization

The US State Department designated the Ecuador-based gang Los Tiguerones as a foreign terrorist organization (FTO), and a specially designated global terrorist, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced Tuesday.

Rubio said in a statement that Los Tiguerones is linked to narcotrafficking and other illicit activity, as well as attacks targeting civilians, law enforcement officers and journalists, including the 2024 takeover of an Ecuadorian television station.

"The Trump Administration will continue to use all available tools to protect our nation by keeping illicit drugs off our streets and disrupting the revenue streams funding violent narcoterrorists," he said.

The designation blocks all property and interests in property of the group that are in the US or under the control of Americans, and generally prohibits Americans from conducting transactions with the group.

The designation follows Washington's designation of two other Ecuadorian gangs, Los Lobos and Los Choneros, last year.

It also comes shortly after Rubio, during a visit to Quito, announced new financial commitments and security assistance for Ecuador, including $45 million in new funding to be requested from Congress, a separate $10 million initiative against illegal gold mining and drug trafficking, and the delivery of a 110-foot US Coast Guard cutter to strengthen Ecuador's maritime security capabilities.