UN says Nepal suffering disproportionate losses from climate change

The UN resident coordinator for Nepal emphasized Wednesday that the country is suffering disproportionate consequences from global climate change following recent devastating floods.

"The devastation Nepal has experienced is an extraordinary stark illustration of the losses and damages that climate-vulnerable countries are increasingly facing," Lila Pieters Yahia told reporters. She noted that the nation has contributed "very little" to global greenhouse gas emissions, but it is enduring profound human and economic impacts.

Yahia asserted that Nepal's situation highlights the core need for "climate justice" within the international framework. She argued that nations particularly vulnerable to climate change require adequate and accessible support to respond to damages "they did little to cause."

The briefing follows a massive disaster along the Nepal-China border on Aug 27. Authorities have recovered 1,369 bodies in Nepal, bringing the regional death toll to 1,412. More than 5,650 individuals are missing, including 848 foreigners.