UN chief 'deeply concerned' by escalation of Israeli operations in south Lebanon

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "deeply concerned by the escalation of Israeli military attacks in southern Lebanon, particularly in and around Nabatieh," according to a statement on Tuesday.

In a statement released by his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, Guterres "condemns the mounting civilian casualties, including women and children killed and injured in the intensifying attacks, the distress and displacement caused by the evacuation orders, and the scenes of massive destruction and devastation."

The UN chief is "particularly alarmed by reported Israeli strikes affecting hospitals, healthcare workers and public institutions, as well as restrictions on humanitarian access," he added, stressing that "civilians and civilian objects must be protected at all times, and attacks directed against them are unacceptable."

Guterres "appeals for an immediate cessation of hostilities" and "calls on Israel to withdraw its forces from Lebanese territory," urging all parties to respect Lebanon's sovereignty and fulfil obligations under Security Council resolution 1701.

The statement came after three days of intensified Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon that killed 27 people and injured 69 others, including children, women and paramedics, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

Israel has waged attacks on Lebanon since March 2, killing at least 4,381 people and injuring 12,402 others, while forcing more than 1 million people from their homes, according to Lebanese authorities.

Israel continues to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, some held for decades and others seized during the 2023-2024 war.