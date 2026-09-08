Turkish president receives credentials of 5 newly appointed ambassadors

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday received the newly appointed ambassadors to Ankara of Thailand, Sweden, Azerbaijan, the UK, and Canada at the presidential complex in the capital.

Presenting their credentials to Erdoğan were Thailand's Ambassador Chaturont Chaiyakam, Swedish Ambassador Ulrika Funered, Azerbaijan's Ambassador Rashad Aslanov, British Ambassador Jennifer Elizabeth Anderson, and Canadian Ambassador Marcel Lebleu.

The ambassadors also introduced prominent members of their diplomatic missions and family members before posing for commemorative photos with the Turkish president.

Erdoğan later held separate meetings with each ambassador.