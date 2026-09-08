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News World Turkish president receives credentials of 5 newly appointed ambassadors

Turkish president receives credentials of 5 newly appointed ambassadors

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received the letters of credence from newly appointed ambassadors representing five nations—Thailand, Sweden, Azerbaijan, the United Kingdom, and Canada—during a series of formal ceremonies on Tuesday at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published September 08,2026 08:11 PM
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TURKISH PRESIDENT RECEIVES CREDENTIALS OF 5 NEWLY APPOINTED AMBASSADORS

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday received the newly appointed ambassadors to Ankara of Thailand, Sweden, Azerbaijan, the UK, and Canada at the presidential complex in the capital.

Presenting their credentials to Erdoğan were Thailand's Ambassador Chaturont Chaiyakam, Swedish Ambassador Ulrika Funered, Azerbaijan's Ambassador Rashad Aslanov, British Ambassador Jennifer Elizabeth Anderson, and Canadian Ambassador Marcel Lebleu.

The ambassadors also introduced prominent members of their diplomatic missions and family members before posing for commemorative photos with the Turkish president.

Erdoğan later held separate meetings with each ambassador.