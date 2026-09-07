TRUMP POSTS IMAGE SHOWING AFD ELECTION WIN IN GERMANYS SAXONY-ANHALT

News World Trump posts image showing AfD election win in Germany's Saxony-Anhalt

Trump posts image showing AfD election win in Germany's Saxony-Anhalt

U.S. President Donald Trump posted graphic results of Germany's Saxony-Anhalt election on Sunday, drawing attention to the far-right AfD's decisive lead of roughly 44% over Chancellor Friedrich Merz's CDU.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday posted the results of the election in Germany's eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt, showing a clear lead for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).



The post on his Truth Social platform pictured a graphic of projections showing the AfD with a clear lead over its rivals, without offering a comment.



The latest projections show the AfD on 44%, narrowly missing out on an absolute majority of seats in the state parliament in Magdeburg.



The AfD's ties to Trump's Republican Party were a major theme ahead of the February 2025 national election in Germany.



Just one week before the 2025 vote, US Vice President JD Vance made an historic speech to the Munich Security Conference, in which he called on Germany's mainstream parties to abandon their "firewall" against the AfD.









