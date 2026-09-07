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News World NATO warships arrive in Algeria for joint naval drill

NATO warships arrive in Algeria for joint naval drill

Two NATO warships—a Greek frigate and an Italian naval ship—docked at Algeria's port of Oran on Sunday for a three-day port call and joint PASSEX maritime drill with the Algerian Navy.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published September 07,2026 01:17 AM
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NATO WARSHIPS ARRIVE IN ALGERIA FOR JOINT NAVAL DRILL

Two NATO warships docked Sunday at the port of Oran on Algeria's northwest coast for a joint naval drill, the Algerian Defense Ministry said.

The Greek frigate HS Kountouriotis and the Italian patrol ship ITS Montecuccoli are on a visit running from Sunday through Wednesday, it said in a statement.

The Algerian Navy will conduct a PASSEX drill with the vessels to facilitate "the exchange of expertise and the strengthening of cooperation," the ministry added.

PASSEX exercises focus on maritime surveillance. Algeria has previously conducted similar drills with NATO countries in the Mediterranean.

The ships' commanders and their accompanying delegations paid a courtesy visit to the commander of the main naval base at Mers El Kebir, where talks addressed "ways to advance military cooperation and strengthen bilateral relations," the statement said.

Mers El Kebir, Algeria's largest naval base, is located on the coast of Oran. It forms part of the country's western maritime zone, which covers coastal areas near the border with Morocco.