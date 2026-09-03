UK, France discuss setting up SCALP missile assembly lines in Ukraine

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham and French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday discussed next steps toward establishing local assembly lines in Ukraine for long-range SCALP missiles that use British technology.

According to a statement from the UK Prime Minister's Office, Burnham hosted Macron at Downing Street, where the two leaders also reflected on last week's Coalition of the Willing meeting in Kyiv, which the statement described as "successful."

On migration, Burnham said UK-France cooperation on small boat crossings was producing results, with operational teams making progress in reducing crossings.

"It was now vital to ensure that success was scaled up across Europe to deter illegal migration," the leaders agreed, according to the statement.

Burnham and Macron also discussed Britain's efforts to strengthen ties with Europe and concerns over the potential impact of the "Made in Europe" agenda on UK industry.

Turning to the Middle East, the leaders stressed the need for de-escalation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Burnham also raised Israel's latest move on the E1 settlement, calling it "unacceptable" and saying it undermined prospects for a two-state solution.

The leaders agreed to intensify cooperation across shared challenges.