Italy, Egypt to sign labor deal to curb irregular migration

Italy and Egypt will sign a labor agreement Thursday aimed at reducing irregular migration and increasing migrant worker recruitment through legal channels, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said.

"With Egypt, Italy will have to increasingly address the issue of immigration, so much so that today we are signing an agreement, I will sign it with the Foreign Minister," Tajani said at a news conference on his arrival at Cairo airport, according to ANSA News Agency.

"The collaboration between our countries can guarantee fewer and fewer irregular migrants and instead a growing number of legal migrants," he added.

"These migrants can be employed in our companies through appropriate training," Tajani said.





