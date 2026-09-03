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News World Italy, Egypt to sign labor deal to curb irregular migration

Italy, Egypt to sign labor deal to curb irregular migration

Italy and Egypt are set to sign a labor agreement to curb irregular migration and boost legal migrant worker recruitment, announced Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published September 03,2026 02:59 PM
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ITALY, EGYPT TO SIGN LABOR DEAL TO CURB IRREGULAR MIGRATION

Italy and Egypt will sign a labor agreement Thursday aimed at reducing irregular migration and increasing migrant worker recruitment through legal channels, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said.

"With Egypt, Italy will have to increasingly address the issue of immigration, so much so that today we are signing an agreement, I will sign it with the Foreign Minister," Tajani said at a news conference on his arrival at Cairo airport, according to ANSA News Agency.

"The collaboration between our countries can guarantee fewer and fewer irregular migrants and instead a growing number of legal migrants," he added.

"These migrants can be employed in our companies through appropriate training," Tajani said.