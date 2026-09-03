Germany thanks France, Poland for solidarity amid growing tensions with Russia

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on Thursday thanked his French and Polish counterparts for their strong solidarity after Berlin officially accused Moscow of hybrid attacks and an attempted drone attack at Leipzig Airport.

"The incident at Leipzig Airport has once again shown us in Germany that Russia's aggression does not stop at borders—not at the Bug River, not at the Oder, and not even at the Rhine," Wadephul told a joint press conference with the French and Polish foreign ministers in Weimar.

"We greatly appreciate the solidarity and support our partners have shown us since yesterday," he said, referring to statements from EU and NATO partners. He added that the allies are united and determined to continue their efforts to deter Russia and provide support to Ukraine.

Wadephul said Germany has "no illusions" about Russia. Berlin and its allies remain ready to "engage in a reasonable dialogue" with Moscow if the Kremlin changes its policies toward Europe.

"The prerequisite for this is that Russia finally ends its war of aggression against Ukraine and, above all, refrains from all attacks of any kind against us," he said. "We constantly have to contend with violations of sovereignty by Russia; and this must stop."

A return to normal relations with Russia seems "a long way off" from today's perspective, Wadephul added. "Yet, the fundamental willingness to do so remains."





