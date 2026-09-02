Reports say former Cuban leader Raul Castro in critical health condition

Former Cuban President Raul Castro attends the commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the birth of Cuban Revolution leader Fidel Castro at the Karl Marx Theater in Havana, Cuba, 13 August 2026. (EPA File Photo)

Former Cuban leader Raul Castro is reportedly in critical health after suffering what appears to have been a stroke, according to media reports.

A report by Diario Las Americas, citing a confidential source in Havana, said Tuesday that the 95-year-old Castro was seriously ill and being kept alive with medical equipment.

The claim has not been independently confirmed, and Cuban authorities have yet to publicly comment on his health.

The reports come weeks after Castro made a rare public appearance in Havana during commemorations marking the 100th anniversary of his brother Fidel Castro's birth.

He was seen alongside current President Miguel Diaz-Canel at a ceremony at the Karl Marx Theater on Aug. 13, according to The Associated Press.

Raul Castro served as Cuba's president from 2008 to 2018, succeeding Fidel, who had temporarily transferred power to him in 2006 after becoming seriously ill.

He later remained a key figure within Cuba's political leadership, serving as first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba from 2011 to 2021.

Diaz-Canel succeeded him as party leader in 2021 and had already taken over the presidency three years earlier, marking the first time in decades that the country was led by someone outside the Castro family.

However, Raul Castro has continued to be regarded as an influential figure within the ruling establishment and has maintained a role in major political decisions.

His reported health deterioration comes as Cuba faces its worst economic crisis in decades, with severe fuel shortages, widespread power outages and shortages of food and other essential goods.

The crisis has contributed to increased public discontent and a wave of migration from the island in recent years.

The United States has also intensified pressure on Havana under President Donald Trump, including measures targeting Cuba's energy supplies.

Any deterioration in Castro's health could raise questions about the future balance of power within Cuba's political establishment.

However, there has been no indication that the reported health problems have affected the functioning of the Cuban government.

Cuban authorities have yet to issue a public statement on the reports concerning Castro's condition.