Israel intensifies overnight strikes across southern Lebanon

Israel intensified airstrikes and artillery shelling across Lebanon's southern Nabatieh province late Tuesday and early Wednesday, causing extensive material damage and fueling fear and tension among residents.

Lebanon's National News Agency reported that Israeli warplanes carried out a series of strikes after midnight targeting homes in Nabatieh al-Fawqa, destroying them.

The town of Arab Salim also came under an Israeli airstrike early Wednesday that targeted a room belonging to the town's religious endowment at a cemetery, destroying the structure, the agency said.

The strike caused extensive damage to tombs and shattered several gravestones, while windows of dozens of nearby homes were broken. The attack also sparked fear and tension among local residents.

In Nabatieh al-Fawqa, an Israeli drone fired a guided missile early Wednesday at the home of Haidar Houmani, an official with the Al-Risala Scouts. No injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, Israeli artillery repeatedly and heavily shelled the Ali al-Taher Heights and the area around al-Dabsha Hill on the northern outskirts of Nabatieh al-Fawqa throughout the night, as well as Doha Kfar Rumman and the outskirts of Mayfadoun and Zawtar al-Sharqiyah.

The agency reported that phosphorus shells were used during the artillery bombardment. The outskirts of Zawtar al-Sharqiyah also came under heavy machine-gun fire Wednesday morning.

Israel's offensive against Lebanon has continued since March 2, killing more than 4,000 people and injuring over 12,000 others, while displacing more than 1 million, according to Lebanese authorities.

Israel and Lebanon have been engaged in US-led negotiations over security arrangements in southern Lebanon, including an Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory and measures concerning the presence of Lebanese group Hezbollah in areas near the border.



