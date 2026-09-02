16 killed, 28 injured in bus crash in Egypt’s South Sinai

At least 16 people were killed and 28 others injured Wednesday when a passenger bus overturned in Egypt's South Sinai province, the Health Ministry said.

The accident occurred on the Dahab-Nuweiba road, before the Al-Saada area, in the direction of Nuweiba, the ministry said in a statement.

Ministry spokesman Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said 20 ambulances were dispatched to the scene after authorities received a report of the accident.

The injured were taken to hospitals for treatment, while 16 people were pronounced dead at the scene, according to an initial toll.

Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar ordered medical facilities to raise their level of preparedness and provide the injured with necessary medical care, medicines, and supplies.

The ministry said medical teams were continuing to monitor the situation.





