US approves possible $800M military helicopter sale to Iraq

The US has approved a possible $800 million foreign military sale to Iraq involving Bell 412EPX and Bell 407M helicopters and related equipment, the US State Department said Monday.

The proposed package includes helicopters, GAU-19 three-barrel machine guns, rocket systems, electro-optical/infrared sensors, missile launch detection systems, radios, spare parts, and ground support equipment.

It also covers pilot and maintenance training, as well as US government and contractor engineering, technical and logistics support, according to a department statement.

The department said the proposed sale would support US foreign policy and national security interests by strengthening the security capabilities of a strategic partner.

The package is intended to enhance Iraq's ability to respond to current and future threats, particularly by improving its rotary-wing transport, reconnaissance, and air-to-surface targeting capabilities, according to the department.





