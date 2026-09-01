Syrian, Danish foreign ministers discuss strengthening ties in Damascus

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani held talks with his Danish counterpart Lars Lokke Rasmussen in Damascus on Tuesday to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation, according to the SANA news agency.

The two ministers met at Tishreen Palace, SANA reported, without providing further details about the talks.

The meeting came a day after Rasmussen reopened the Danish embassy in Damascus after a 14-year closure, in the presence of al-Shaibani.

Rasmussen said Denmark had allocated an additional $76 million this year to support early recovery, stabilization and the return of Syrian refugees, while al-Shaibani described the embassy's reopening as the beginning of a new chapter in Syrian-Danish relations.

The Danish foreign minister also met Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa on Monday, with talks focusing on bilateral relations as well as cooperation on recovery and reconstruction to support stability in Syria.

Al-Shaibani and Rasmussen previously met in Brussels in May, where they discussed expanding political and humanitarian cooperation and supporting stabilization efforts in Syria.





