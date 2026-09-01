Putin says Armenia should decide on EU membership 'sooner'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said Armenia should decide "sooner" on joining the European Union, adding that Moscow needs clarity on how to develop bilateral relations, primarily economically.

Speaking with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during a meeting in Bishkek on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Putin said Russia remains Armenia's main trade and economic partner, stressing that bilateral trade has reached $2.5 billion in 2026.

He also said Armenia's GDP has tripled since joining the Eurasian Economic Union, while its exports to the bloc have increased tenfold.

Putin stressed that Armenia has the right to seek EU membership but warned that the move could create complications, including for its membership in the Eurasian Economic Union.

He also said that Moscow has always supported the development of friendly and mutually beneficial relations with Yerevan, emphasizing that Russia and Armenia are implementing a number of joint projects, including in the nuclear sector, transport and the digital economy.

Pashinyan said Armenia remains interested in deepening ties with Russia.

He said Armenia's decision last year to adopt a law launching the process of EU accession did not violate its obligations to Russia or the Eurasian Economic Union and stressed that Yerevan has not notified its partners of any decision to leave the bloc.

Pashinyan said the law was intended to give Armenia and its people alternatives rather than signal a move against Russia or the Eurasian Economic Union.

However, Putin stressed that adoption of the law effectively amounts to declaring an intention to leave the Eurasian Economic Union because membership in both economic blocs is incompatible.

Armenia has been seeking closer ties with the EU while maintaining membership in the Eurasian Economic Union.

Moscow has warned that EU integration would ultimately be incompatible with Armenia's participation in the Eurasian Economic Union and could result in the loss of economic preferences associated with the bloc.