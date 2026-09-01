NORWAYS NEW KING HAAKON VIII TO TAKE CONSTITUTIONAL OATH

News World Norway's new King Haakon VIII to take constitutional oath

Norway's new King Haakon VIII to take constitutional oath

Norway's King Haakon VIII arrives to attend a memorial church service for his late father, King Harald V, at Asker Church in Asker, Norway, on August 30, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Norway's King Haakon VIII is to take the constitutional oath before parliament in Oslo on Tuesday, as the country continues to mourn his father Harald V.



Haakon became king immediately upon Harald's death on Friday.



On Monday, Harald's coffin was moved in a solemn ceremony from a salon in the royal palace to the palace chapel.



The procession was attended by Haakon, Harald's widow Queen Sonja, the late king's children and grandchildren, as well as the new Queen Mette-Marit.



From Tuesday afternoon, the public will be able to pay their respects to King Harald in the palace chapel.



To pay their personal tribute to Harald, visitors will be permitted to file slowly past the closed coffin until the day before the funeral, which is set for September 9.































