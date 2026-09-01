Diphtheria outbreak kills 15 in north-central Nigeria

At least 15 people died in Nigeria after contracting diphtheria, a bacterial infection that primarily affects the respiratory system, a health official said Tuesday.

The deaths were recorded within three days of the outbreak, Baks Bulus, a district health official, told Anadolu.

At least 117 other cases were confirmed in Jos North Local Government Area in north-central Plateau State, he said.

He described the situation as alarming and warned that more cases could be recorded as health authorities continue surveillance across affected communities.

Diphtheria can spread through close contact with an infected person.

"For someone who is infected, those that are close contacts and share utensils and other things like towels that are used at home with such an individual are likely to be infected," he added.

However, diphtheria is a vaccine-preventable disease.

Last week, more than 30 children died in Kano State, northwestern Nigeria, amid a suspected diphtheria outbreak.

Nigeria has recorded recurrent outbreaks of diphtheria in recent years, prompting health authorities to conduct vaccination campaigns in affected communities and states.





