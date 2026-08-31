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Messi announces departure from Argentina national team

Lionel Messi said on Monday he is retiring from international football after leading Argentina to a second successive World Cup final in July. "It was a decision that hurt and still hurts deep in my soul but I understand that it is the right time," Messi, 39, wrote on Instagram.

Reuters WORLD
Published August 31,2026 06:49 PM
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MESSI ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE FROM ARGENTINA NATIONAL TEAM

Lionel Messi, who captained Argentina to World Cup victory in ⁠2022 and ⁠the final in 2026, said on Monday in a post on Instagram that ⁠he would be leaving Argentina's national team.

"It was a decision that hurt — and still hurts deep down — but I understand that the time has come. I swear to you that I ⁠always ⁠gave it my all — not just in these last few years when we won everything, but before that too; I always fought and left everything on the ⁠field for this jersey, to bring you joy and make you feel proud to be Argentine through football," the 39-year-old posted on Instagram.

"I leave ⁠with ‌the ‌peace of mind and ⁠pride of ‌having given you — alongside my teammates — moments we ⁠once only dreamed of," ⁠he added.