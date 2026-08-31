Japan’s oldest person dies at 115

Japan's oldest person, Shigeko Kagawa, died at the age of 115, the government said Monday.

Kagawa, who lived in Yamatokoriyama in the western prefecture of Nara, died late last week, Kyodo News reported, citing the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

Following Kagawa's death, 114-year-old Fuyo Kishimoto, who lives in the western prefecture of Kyoto, is now Japan's oldest living person.

Japan's oldest living man is Kiyotaka Mizuno, 111, who lives in Iwata in Shizuoka prefecture.

Japan's centenarian population rose for the 55th consecutive year in 2025, reaching a record 99,763, according to government figures.

Japan's centenarian population last year rose for the 55th consecutive year, reaching a record 99,763, according to government figures.

Women accounted for about 88% of people aged 100 or older, numbering 87,784, compared with 11,979 men.

On average, there were 80.58 centenarians per 100,000 people nationwide. The western prefecture of Shimane ranked first for the 13th consecutive year, with 168.69 centenarians per 100,000 residents.

Globally, British national Ethel Caterham is the world's oldest living person and celebrated her 117th birthday in southwestern England on Aug. 21.

Japan's growing centenarian population comes as the country grapples with a rapidly aging and shrinking population.

The number of Japanese nationals fell below 120 million for the first time in more than four decades, declining by 917,000 to 119,736,483.

The country's natural population decline has continued to widen as deaths outpace births, with around 1.59 million deaths compared with roughly 670,000 births.

The government has expanded child allowances and family support programs in an effort to address the declining population and shrinking domestic workforce.