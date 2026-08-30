Turkish Cypriot authorities detain captain, 7 crew members in probe into capsized passenger ship

Turkish Cypriot authorities have detained the captain and seven crew members as part of an investigation into the capsizing of a passenger ship off Kyrenia, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Prime Minister Unal Ustel said on Sunday.

In a written statement, Ustel said all available resources had been mobilized to locate those still missing after the vessel capsized.

He said the initial response involved four Coast Guard boats, two helicopters, a patrol vessel and an assault boat belonging to the Turkish Cypriot Peace Forces, as well as diving teams from the Civil Defense Organization and police, accompanied by four search-and-rescue boats.

The search-and-rescue capacity was subsequently reinforced, Ustel said, adding that two aircraft, four helicopters, four unmanned aerial vehicles and four Coast Guard boats assigned by the Turkish Armed Forces are currently taking an active role in the operation.

Ustel stressed that search-and-rescue efforts would continue uninterrupted until the missing people are found.

He said an investigation, launched immediately after the incident, is ongoing.

Describing the incident as "the biggest maritime disaster Cyprus has experienced," Ustel said: "The ship's captain and seven crew members have been detained as part of the investigation into the capsizing."

"This incident will be investigated in every aspect. If there is even the slightest negligence, it will be uncovered. Whoever is at fault and bears responsibility will be held accountable," he added.

Ustel said the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and Türkiye had mobilized all available resources for the search-and-rescue operation, extending condolences to the families of those killed and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.







