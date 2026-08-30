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News World North Korea names new defense minister

North Korea names new defense minister

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has overhauled the upper echelons of his armed forces, naming Kim Song-gi as the country’s new defense minister and reinstating veteran strategist Pak Jong-chon as vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, state-run news agency KCNA reported Sunday.

Reuters WORLD
Published August 30,2026 03:13 PM
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NORTH KOREA NAMES NEW DEFENSE MINISTER

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un overhauled his senior ⁠military ⁠leadership, appointing Kim Song-gi as defense minister and restoring veteran ⁠strategist Pak Jong-chon as vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, state media outlet KCNA reported on Sunday.

Kim Song-gi, previously ⁠the ⁠director of the military's political bureau, replaces No Kwang-chol, who was reassigned to a senior role within the powerful ⁠Munitions Industry Department.

The high-level reshuffle coincides with Kim Jong Un honoring defense scientists for advancing ⁠the ‌country's ‌combat weaponry at a ⁠time when ‌Pyongyang has moved closer to ⁠Moscow amid Russia's ⁠war with ⁠Ukraine.