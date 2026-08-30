North Korea names new defense minister

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un overhauled his senior ⁠military ⁠leadership, appointing Kim Song-gi as defense minister and restoring veteran ⁠strategist Pak Jong-chon as vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, state media outlet KCNA reported on Sunday.

Kim Song-gi, previously ⁠the ⁠director of the military's political bureau, replaces No Kwang-chol, who was reassigned to a senior role within the powerful ⁠Munitions Industry Department.

The high-level reshuffle coincides with Kim Jong Un honoring defense scientists for advancing ⁠the ‌country's ‌combat weaponry at a ⁠time when ‌Pyongyang has moved closer to ⁠Moscow amid Russia's ⁠war with ⁠Ukraine.







