LIBYAS POLITICAL RIVALS WELCOME FINAL DEAL TO RESTRUCTURE ELECTION COMMISSION

Libya's political rivals on Sunday welcomed the signing by the country's 4+4 Small Dialogue Committee of a final agreement to restructure the High National Elections Commission and review election laws.

In a statement, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, Prime Minister of the Tripoli-based Government of National Unity, hailed the move as "an important step that reinforces the path we have called for from the outset, based on ending transitional phases and moving toward elections."

"Our vision is clear: the decision should rest with the Libyan people through elections that end the state of division and give all institutions their true legitimacy," he added.

He expressed hope that the agreement will constitute a "practical step in the right direction, preserving the priority of elections and paving the way for a national process that puts Libya on the path to stability and development."

Saddam Haftar, the deputy commander-in-chief of the Libyan National Army in the country's east, also welcomed the agreement in a separate statement.

Haftar called the agreement "an important step toward removing the obstacles that have long stood in the way of fulfilling the Libyan people's aspirations for holding simultaneous presidential and legislative elections as soon as possible."

Earlier Sunday, the 4+4 committee announced the signing of a draft agreement that provides for restructuring the board of the High National Elections Commission and appointing Dhaou Ibrahim Attia as chairman of the commission's board and Sana al-Lishani as deputy chairwoman.

The agreement sets a timetable for holding legislative and presidential elections under a single executive authority and unified national institutions within 24 months.

The latest agreement is part of UN-led efforts to create conditions to hold elections to end Libya's political division between two rival administrations: the Government of National Unity led by Dbeibeh in Tripoli, which governs western Libya, and the eastern-based government headed by Osama Hammad, appointed by the House of Representatives in early 2022 and administering eastern Libya and much of the country's south.



